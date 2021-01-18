Advertisement

Inauguration week brings heightened security to Washington

‘This will be an inaugural like no other’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – On a day meant to commemorate a civil rights icon, the city where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a defining speech about racial harmony is in a state of emergency amid concerns of potential violence from domestic extremists.

“We don’t want to see fences,” said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We definitely don’t want to see armed troops on our streets, but we do have to take a different posture.”

The coronavirus pandemic and siege of the U.S. Capitol have led to a marked change in Washington’s inaugural traditions.

“This will be an inaugural like no other, in large part because of COVID, but we’re going to get sworn in and we’re going to do the job we were hired to do,” said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as president as mounting crises from the pandemic to the economy to homegrown threats pose unprecedented challenges.

“I think the events of the past few weeks have proven out how damaged the soul of America has been and how important it is to restore it,” said Ron Klain, the incoming White House chief of staff. “That work starts on Wednesday.”

All of this is going on while outgoing President Donald Trump, faces a historic post-presidency impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

“This was the most serious presidential crime in the history of the United States of America,” according to Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Amid tragedies brought on by the pandemic and political division, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will now have to grapple with how to pull the country together

“It is imperative that we lead ourselves out of this, that we heal our nation,” Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Vaccinations will be available for those in Phase 1-A.
Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco
Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map
Illinois region two moves to tier one mitigations, partial indoor dining can resume
Bettendorf cookie store opens
Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Gun sales skyrocket, Davenport Gun & Knife Show feels impact

Latest News

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro previews Joe Biden's inauguration.
An inauguration like we’ve never seen before
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Coronavirus deaths rising across US amid winter surge
Only 1.6 million Americans have received both doses of the COVID vaccine giving them protection.
Less than 1% of Americans have received COVID vaccine
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
Melania Trump's farewell message urges "kindness."
Melania Trump issues farewell video