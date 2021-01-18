Iowa reports 427 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 427 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 305,279 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 4,324 Iowans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 was listed as the underlying cause of 3,951 of the reported deaths, and it was a contributing factor in 373 of the reported deaths.

The state’s data shows A total of 266,456 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations increased slightly over the last 24 hours. The state reported 483 Iowans are hospitalized with the virus as of 10:30 Monday morning. That’s an increase from the 474 reported hospitalizations on Sunday morning.

Over the last 24 hours, 58 more Iowans were admitted to hospitals with the virus. There are 84 people in the ICU and 38 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,444 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,422,941 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 29.6 percent.

Also on Monday, the 5 state operated Test Iowa sites are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That includes all sites in Linn and Black Hawk Counties. Sites will reopen Tuesday with normal testing hours.

There could be a decline in COVID-19 data in the coming days from the Iowa Department of Public Health because of the closure.

