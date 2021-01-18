Advertisement

Light snow east finishing this evening

Lingering Clouds To Start the Work Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Overnight temperatures will drop to the low 20s near the Quad Cities. Into Monday there will be mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures into the afternoon will be in the mid 20s to low 30s. There will be a lot of up and down temperatures this week. Into Wednesday it will be breezy as warmer air enters and highs will be into the 30s. It won’t last for long because much colder air is on the way by Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MLK JR DAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 32°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 16°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday
