Local NAACP & community reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On the 3rd Monday in January each year, the nation celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Davenport NAACP President Mike Guster goes over what King’s legacy meant to him.

“It means to me that we don’t judge a person by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character, we need to work hard to achieve our goals and we don’t need to be hindered by inequalities,” said Guster.

TV6 went further by asking the public on social media what they hope for their community and nation this year.

Some of the comments said: that kindness and understanding would make a comeback, another says peace & harmony and lastly revival in the land.

Guster was asked to compare King’s legacy of equality for Americans to todays current climate, in reference to a quote from MLK’s I Have Dream Speech:

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: “we hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal,” said King.

Gusters says its been over 50 years since the assassination of King and America has yet to live out the true meaning of its creed.

“When you look at how the disparity and treatment of blacks, people of color, its just not the same there is still work to be done, so we’ve got a ways to go,” said Guster.

After a few years of being a member of the NAACP, Guster says spreading love is the best way to get closer to living up to MLK’s dream.

January 15th is Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. He would have been 92-years-old.

Guster says a virtual celebration for MLK will be posted on the Friends of MLK Facebook page, where it can be accessed all day.

