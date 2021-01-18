Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts annual memorial service, awards celebration

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosted its annual memorial service and awards celebration Monday morning.

Due to COVID-19, the event was held virtually on Facebook and YouTube.

The event featured guest speakers, music youth awards and the presentation of awards for exceptional community service.

Those who wish to watch the recording of the event can head to this link.

