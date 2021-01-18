Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in Rock Island. This was at Spencer Towers.

The intersection of 20th Street and 2nd Avenue is currently blocked.

Officials tell TV6 fire crews found smoke on the sixth floor following a fire.

The fire has been put out and a cause is under investigation.

