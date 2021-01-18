Residents can register security cameras through DPD’s Camera Registration Program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials with the Davenport Police Department are reminding residents of its Camera Registration Program.

The program, lets residents register their cameras to help police with investigations should crime happen in their neighborhood.

“Police investigations frequently involve officers canvassing areas surrounding a crime scene for security cameras,” police said. “Knowing where cameras are located greatly speeds up investigations by allowing officers to prioritize where to begin looking for evidence.

Police say the footage is only accessible to law enforcement personnel and this “voluntary camera registration program will not have access to any cameras or systems but only will document their locations and the contact information provided by the owner.”

Those who are interested can go to this link.

Want to partner with our officers to help keep our community and neighborhoods safe? Register your camera through our... Posted by Davenport Police Department on Sunday, January 17, 2021

