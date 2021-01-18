Advertisement

Residents can register security cameras through DPD’s Camera Registration Program

Law enforcement officials with the Davenport Police Department are reminding residents of its...
Law enforcement officials with the Davenport Police Department are reminding residents of its Camera Registration Program.(dpd, kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials with the Davenport Police Department are reminding residents of its Camera Registration Program.

The program, lets residents register their cameras to help police with investigations should crime happen in their neighborhood.

“Police investigations frequently involve officers canvassing areas surrounding a crime scene for security cameras,” police said. “Knowing where cameras are located greatly speeds up investigations by allowing officers to prioritize where to begin looking for evidence.

Police say the footage is only accessible to law enforcement personnel and this “voluntary camera registration program will not have access to any cameras or systems but only will document their locations and the contact information provided by the owner.”

Those who are interested can go to this link.

Want to partner with our officers to help keep our community and neighborhoods safe? Register your camera through our...

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Vaccinations will be available for those in Phase 1-A.
Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco
Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map
Illinois region two moves to tier one mitigations, partial indoor dining can resume
Bettendorf cookie store opens
Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Gun sales skyrocket, Davenport Gun & Knife Show feels impact

Latest News

TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends...
Blessing Box drive-up and drop-off held Monday
Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in...
Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island
Illinois rolls back COVID-19 restrictions for Region 1
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosted its annual memorial service and awards...
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts annual memorial service, awards celebration
A well-known internal medicine doctor is returning to Muscatine according to UnityPoint Clinic...
UnityPoint Health announces return of well-known doctor in Muscatine