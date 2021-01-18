Advertisement

Rock Island County: 33 in the hospital due to COVID-19

Rock Island County Health Department officials say there were 33 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19 on Sunday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 11,658.

Officials also announced 33 patients are in the hospital due to the virus.

The total number of deaths in the county remains at 284.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 70s

· 4 men in their 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 2 women in their 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 2 women in their 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

