Scattered Clouds & Flurries This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a weekend of snowy weather, we’ll see quiet conditions setting up across the region for the start of the week. Expect scattered clouds along with a few flurries possible this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 20′s to lower 30′s. Readings dive back into the teens later tonight as another disturbance brushes by our southern counties. There could be a chance for light snow, mainly south of Highway 34. Look for sunshine and scattered clouds returning by Tuesday. A quick moving system sweeps by bring light snow showers and colder temperatures in the 20′s. Conditions should remain dry on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 30′s, followed by colder temperatures by the end of the week. Sunday will bring our next chance for wintry weather.

MLK Jr DAY: Scattered clouds. A few flurries possible. High: 32°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering clouds and cold temperatures. Low: 17°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance for light snow/flurries. High: 27°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

