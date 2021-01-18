Advertisement

Scattered Clouds & Flurries This Afternoon

Up and down week weather wise
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a weekend of snowy weather, we’ll see quiet conditions setting up across the region for the start of the week. Expect scattered clouds along with a few flurries possible this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 20′s to lower 30′s. Readings dive back into the teens later tonight as another disturbance brushes by our southern counties. There could be a chance for light snow, mainly south of Highway 34. Look for sunshine and scattered clouds returning by Tuesday. A quick moving system sweeps by bring light snow showers and colder temperatures in the 20′s. Conditions should remain dry on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 30′s, followed by colder temperatures by the end of the week. Sunday will bring our next chance for wintry weather.

MLK Jr DAY: Scattered clouds. A few flurries possible. High: 32°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering clouds and cold temperatures. Low: 17°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance for light snow/flurries. High: 27°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Vaccinations will be available for those in Phase 1-A.
Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco
Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map
Illinois region two moves to tier one mitigations, partial indoor dining can resume
Bettendorf cookie store opens
Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Gun sales skyrocket, Davenport Gun & Knife Show feels impact

Latest News

Sunsets after 5PM for first time since Oct 31st.
Flurries and overcast to start the week
Off and on flurries today
Monday
Light snow east finishing this evening
Monday
Light snow east finishing this evening