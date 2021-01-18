Advertisement

UnityPoint Health announces return of well-known doctor in Muscatine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A well-known internal medicine doctor is returning to Muscatine according to UnityPoint Clinic officials.

On Monday, it was announced that Hamid. R. Sagha would be joining UnityPoint Clinic Mulberry - Internal Medicine.

This is effective immediately.

“Dr. Sagha previously served the Muscatine community from 2008 to 2014,” officials said in a release.

He specializes in family and community medicine and is now accepting patients at 563-262-4111.0

You can read more from the announcement below.

““I’m excited to return to Muscatine and provide the people there and their families with exceptional care and a memorable experience. I love the Muscatine community and the people in it, and I hope to make a real difference in their lives and improve their health,” said Hamid R. Sagha, MD.

Dr. Sagha is a graduate of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is board certified in family, emergency, functional, and integrative medicines. His passions are the diagnosis and management of conditions affecting adults, women, children, and seniors. He’s also an expert in hospice and palliative care. As a physician, Dr. Sagha believes in working closely with his patients to achieve the best possible outcome. He also enjoys cooking and ping pong.

“We are pleased Dr. Sagha has chosen to come back to Muscatine and serve the people in our community,” said Matt Behrens, UnityPoint Clinic regional vice president. “We know that the people he’s provided care for think he’s one of the best out there, and he wants every patient to be the best they can be, and he’ll help get them there.”

For added convenience, people looking for a new primary care provider can visit unitypoint.org to schedule an appointment online. People may establish care as a new patient with a provider close to home, or schedule with their current provider, if available. Simply click the “Schedule Appointment” button at the top of the homepage for a list of choices.”

