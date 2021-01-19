1 killed in car vs. semi-truck crash in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead after a car vs. semi-truck crash in Whiteside County.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies responded to the two-vehicle crash on Prophet Road just west of Luther Road.

Deputies noticed both the semi-truck and car were fully engulfed in flames.

An investigation revealed Ricky J. Chapman, 61, of Fenton, was driving the semi westbound on Prophet Road when a female driving a car traveling the opposite direction on the same road lost control. Deputies say she was going around a curve and slid into the path of the semi-truck.

According to deputies, Chapman had no time to take action before the crash.

The coroner’s office pronounced the female deceased at the scene. Her identification has not been confirmed yet.

No citations or charges are pending.

