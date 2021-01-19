Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This is a previously-aired PSL from February of 2020. The cute, featured cat is probably not still available for adoption. However, contact information for the participating animal shelter is below for those that are interested in inquiring or in pursuing information about the animals currently awaiting adoption into a forever home.

“Mr. Ivan” is the star of the segment with Vicky Sanders from the Moline shelter.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 239 50th Street / Moline, IL / Phone (309)797-6550 / Email Us

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.