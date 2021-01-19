Augustana football and other fall sports scheduled to play this spring

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin this afternoon announced its schedules for the sports postponed from the fall of 2020. Specifying “if health conditions allow,” the league released schedules for football, women’s volleyball and women’s and men’s soccer.

The CCIW’s slate does not include specific dates, instead using “week of” scheduling to allow competing programs to best determine dates and times based on staff and facility availability.

Some conference programs have opted not to compete this spring and there will be no championships or awards presented. Each institution has the option to classify its contests as scrimmages, exhibitions or countable.

Women’s volleyball will open the week of February 21, followed by football and women’s and men’s soccer, beginning on March 20. A spring cross country meet is still to be determined.

Campus and conference officials will continue to monitor federal, state, local and campus conditions and testing availability and will make changes as necessary.

