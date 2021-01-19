Advertisement

Augustana football and other fall sports scheduled to play this spring

By Joey Donia
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin this afternoon announced its schedules for the sports postponed from the fall of 2020. Specifying “if health conditions allow,” the league released schedules for football, women’s volleyball and women’s and men’s soccer.

The CCIW’s slate does not include specific dates, instead using “week of” scheduling to allow competing programs to best determine dates and times based on staff and facility availability.

Some conference programs have opted not to compete this spring and there will be no championships or awards presented. Each institution has the option to classify its contests as scrimmages, exhibitions or countable.

Women’s volleyball will open the week of February 21, followed by football and women’s and men’s soccer, beginning on March 20. A spring cross country meet is still to be determined.

Campus and conference officials will continue to monitor federal, state, local and campus conditions and testing availability and will make changes as necessary.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in...
Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street & Sturdevant Street was temporarily closed.
One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport

Latest News

zone
Highlight Zone: January 15th
Devon Rouse will be in Daytona this weekend for the ARCA Testing
Race car driver from Burlington set to take part in Daytona Arca Menards Series Test
bowl
Muscatine Bowls their way to victory against West
bowl
Muscatine Bowls their way to victory against West