Bars & restaurants in IL Region 2 reopen indoor services

(KWQC) - Rollbacks on COVID mitigations in Region 2 of Illinois means bars & restaurants in the Illinois Quad Cities can have indoor service. TV6 checked in with two restaurants to see how they’re feeling about welcoming back customers.

Tier 1 mitigations allow bars and restaurants to open at 25 guests or 25% capacity.

“It’s something, you know, getting people in the door and even for employee morale to have customers back in. It’s huge,” said Missy Reddish, the General Manager at Steel Plow Burger Company.

There are two locations of the restaurant, one in Davenport and the other in Moline. Having one in both Iowa and Illinois helped when mitigations were different in each state.

“Because we have two locations we were able to bring some of our Illinois employees over and give them some hours here,” she said. " It’s not always that easy and we did have employees here that we needed to make sure that they still had their hours as well in Iowa. We’re glad now to be able to try to move forward and get things back to somewhat normal.”

In downtown Moline, Monday marked the first day Meli’s Pancake House opened its doors to customers. Meliza Figueroa and her husband decided to pursue their dream of owning a restaurant and opened the pancake spot on December 3rd.

“Very first day today for dine-in seating. It was slow in the morning and then it started to pick up. We got a lot of calls [asking] if we’re doing dine in now and I’m like yeah so they’re starting to come,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa credited the community for their continuous support to the local business.

“They’re the ones that kept us open. I’m pretty sure I speak for myself and other restaurant owners, if it wasn’t for our community, supporting local owned, we wouldn’t be where we’re at right now,” she said.

As they moved forward, restaurants are asking for patience as they adjust to resuming indoor services.

“We’re also bringing back staff that maybe haven’t worked for a while and even kind of getting back into the groove of things sometimes it takes a little bit so just be patient with us, you know and we’re looking forward to serving our customers,” Reddish said.

They’re also hoping for a better year.

“Not just for myself but for everybody around downtown Moline and the whole community in general like I really hope the businesses that are struggling, I really hope this is our year,” Figueroa said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.