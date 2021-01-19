DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Blo Blow Dry Bar is the hair salon featured in this PSL re-air from early in 2020. Learn more about what is different about this Bettendorf hair salon including how they can accommodate special event or wedding party styling on the big day!

Luz Carranza is the PSL guest with details on what the business offers.

BLO BETTENDORF / Market Plaza 2453 53rd Avenue / Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 / 563 232 1466 | blobettendorf@blomedry.com

