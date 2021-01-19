Burlington man arrested on drug charges

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been arrested on drug charges.

At approximately 10:43 p.m. on Saturday, Henderson County deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 34 in Gulfport, Illinois.

The traffic stop led to the arrest of Chaice R. Walter, 41, of Burlington, Iowa, for possession of methamphetamine and adult use of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Walter has been transported to Henderson County Jail.

Walter’s charges were no bond charges and was seen by a judge to set bond. His bond was set at $3,000 10% with a court date on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.