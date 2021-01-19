Advertisement

Burlington man arrested on drug charges

Deputies arrested Chaice R. Walter, 41, of Burlington, Iowa on drug charges.
Deputies arrested Chaice R. Walter, 41, of Burlington, Iowa on drug charges.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been arrested on drug charges.

At approximately 10:43 p.m. on Saturday, Henderson County deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 34 in Gulfport, Illinois.

The traffic stop led to the arrest of Chaice R. Walter, 41, of Burlington, Iowa, for possession of methamphetamine and adult use of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Walter has been transported to Henderson County Jail.

Walter’s charges were no bond charges and was seen by a judge to set bond. His bond was set at $3,000 10% with a court date on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street & Sturdevant Street was temporarily closed.
One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport
Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in...
Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island
Officials with the Galesburg Police Department need your help in locating 19-year-old Josie...
Galesburg police looking for woman wanted on drug violations
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone

Latest News

Winds diminishing with gradual clearing overnight. Lows in the teens!
Your First Alert Forecast
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for blowing/drifting snow until 9 PM.
Your First Alert Forecast
Bettendorf veteran reflects on friendship with Beau Biden ahead of inauguration
Bettendorf veteran reflects on friendship with Beau Biden ahead of inauguration
The fire is taking place at Cimco Recycling Plant.
Large fire in the city of Sterling
COVID Vaccine Graphic
Health officials administer over half a million COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois