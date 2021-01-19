Advertisement

Clearing Skies This Evening

More Clouds Tuesday, along with snow chances
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Readings dive back into the teens later tonight as brief clearing takes place across the region. Look for a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds returning by Tuesday. A quick moving system will sweep into the area by afternoon, bringing light snow showers and colder temperatures in the 20′s. Conditions should remain dry on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 30′s, followed by colder temperatures by the end of the week. The weekend will bring our next chance for wintry weather—a mix of rain and snow by Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, then increasing clouds and cold temperatures. Low: 16°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance for light snow/flurries, mainly afternoon. High: 27°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening snow showers and possible freezing drizzle, then partial clearing. Low: 14°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 37°.

