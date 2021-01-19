Large fire in the city of Sterling

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Sterling Fire Department dealt with a large fire at the Cimco Recycling Plant located on 13509 Galt Road. In a press release, the Sterling Fire Department asked residents to avoid the area to help emergency services assist on the scene at the time of the fire.

We can report that crews have finally left the scene, and there were no injuries during the fire. Previously, per a press release, 18 departments were involved with the situation.

More information is expected to follow, and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.