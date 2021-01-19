Health officials administer over half a million COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials have administered over half a million COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Tuesday, the health department reported 4,318 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 33 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 1,076,532 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began, including 18,291 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,533 tests for a total 14,898,528.

As of Monday night, 3,335 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 713 patients were in the ICU and 395 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 12–18, 2021 is 5.7%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 12–18, 2021 is 6.9%.

As of Monday night, 781,350 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, approximately 304,600 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,085,950.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 508,732 vaccines administered, including 69,976 for long-term care facilities. On Monday, a total of 13,169 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,134 doses.

A breakdown of local counties in the Illinois TV6 viewing area include:

County Administered Vaccines Persons Fully Vaccinated Population Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated Jo Daviess 612 103 21,366 0.48% Carroll 454 42 14,312 0.29% Whiteside 2,557 387 55,626 0.70% Rock Island 4,058 514 143,477 0.36% Henry 1,981 166 49,090 0.34% Mercer 619 88 15,601 0.56% Henderson 155 14 6,709 0.21% Warren 707 141 17,032 0.83% McDonough 1,378 167 29,955 0.56% Knox 2,575 595 50,112 1.19% Stark 204 16 5,427 0.29% Bureau 1,522 216 32,993 0.65%

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.