Health officials administer over half a million COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials have administered over half a million COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 4,318 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 33 additional deaths.
IDPH has reported a total of 1,076,532 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began, including 18,291 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,533 tests for a total 14,898,528.
As of Monday night, 3,335 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 713 patients were in the ICU and 395 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 12–18, 2021 is 5.7%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 12–18, 2021 is 6.9%.
As of Monday night, 781,350 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, approximately 304,600 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,085,950.
IDPH is currently reporting a total of 508,732 vaccines administered, including 69,976 for long-term care facilities. On Monday, a total of 13,169 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,134 doses.
A breakdown of local counties in the Illinois TV6 viewing area include:
|County
|Administered Vaccines
|Persons Fully Vaccinated
|Population
|Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated
|Jo Daviess
|612
|103
|21,366
|0.48%
|Carroll
|454
|42
|14,312
|0.29%
|Whiteside
|2,557
|387
|55,626
|0.70%
|Rock Island
|4,058
|514
|143,477
|0.36%
|Henry
|1,981
|166
|49,090
|0.34%
|Mercer
|619
|88
|15,601
|0.56%
|Henderson
|155
|14
|6,709
|0.21%
|Warren
|707
|141
|17,032
|0.83%
|McDonough
|1,378
|167
|29,955
|0.56%
|Knox
|2,575
|595
|50,112
|1.19%
|Stark
|204
|16
|5,427
|0.29%
|Bureau
|1,522
|216
|32,993
|0.65%
