Health officials administer over half a million COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois

COVID Vaccine Graphic
COVID Vaccine Graphic(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials have administered over half a million COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Tuesday, the health department reported 4,318 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 33 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 1,076,532 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began, including 18,291 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,533 tests for a total 14,898,528.

As of Monday night, 3,335 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 713 patients were in the ICU and 395 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 12–18, 2021 is 5.7%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 12–18, 2021 is 6.9%.

As of Monday night, 781,350 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, approximately 304,600 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,085,950.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 508,732 vaccines administered, including 69,976 for long-term care facilities. On Monday, a total of 13,169 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,134 doses.

A breakdown of local counties in the Illinois TV6 viewing area include:

CountyAdministered VaccinesPersons Fully VaccinatedPopulationPercent of Population Fully Vaccinated
Jo Daviess61210321,3660.48%
Carroll4544214,3120.29%
Whiteside2,55738755,6260.70%
Rock Island4,058514143,4770.36%
Henry1,98116649,0900.34%
Mercer6198815,6010.56%
Henderson155146,7090.21%
Warren70714117,0320.83%
McDonough1,37816729,9550.56%
Knox2,57559550,1121.19%
Stark204165,4270.29%
Bureau1,52221632,9930.65%

