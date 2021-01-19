Health officials announce COVID totals for Monday, Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health department officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced new cases for both Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, 57 new cases were reported and on Tuesday, 32 new cases. This brings the county’s total of confirmed COVID cases to 11,747.

There are currently 29 patients in the hospital due to the virus in the county.

The death toll remains at 284.

Monday: 57 cases

· 2 women in their 70s

· 3 women in their 60s

· 4 women in their 50s

· 8 women in their 40s

· 6 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 girl younger than 13

· 1 man in his 90s

· 1 man in his 80s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 7 men in their 40s

· 5 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 3 men in their teens

· 1 boy in his teens

Tuesday: 32 cases

· 1 man in his 90s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 2 women in their 70s

· 5 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 7 women in their 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

· Taking the vaccine when it is available to you

