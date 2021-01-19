Iowa, Illinois National Guard Soldiers prepared for threats at U.S. Capitol

Quad Cities, (KWQC) - Hundreds of Illinois and Iowa National Guard Soldiers have been activated to Washington D.C. ahead of possible civil unrest surrounding the inauguration.

The Illinois National Guard was requested to go to the U.S. Capitol by the District of Columbia.

200 Soldiers will be activated to provide communication, logistics, and religious support.

While also assisting federal and local agencies to ensure safety and security during the inauguration.

Over the weekend Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says soldiers are prepared to protect wherever there is a threat.

“We do not have a specific threat, but as you all well know, I think at this point there is a general threat, that there will be another flyers that have been put around the internet, to have armed protestors show up at all 50 state capitols,” said Pritzker.

The Illinois National Guard is set up at site security checkpoints around several well known and publicly important buildings including the Governor’s mansion.

On the Illinois National Guard Facebook page, a post says Illinois soldiers have been in several similar missions in recent months, and has a wide range of experience and training.

In Iowa 265 National Guard Soldiers have been activated to Washington D.C. These soldiers include airmen based in several different areas in Iowa.

According to the Iowa National Guard it’s anticipated soldiers and airmen will serve in support of the inauguration for approximately eight days, which includes personnel readiness processing and travel.

In total, more than 21,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen from 44 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia will be providing support during the inauguration

This again is all due to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

TV6 spoke to the Public Information Officer of the Des Moines Police Department who shares his experience of watching the riots after 30 years in the department.

“Not once did I think that we would find ourselves in a position where one, we would be sitting around watching a siege, of our United States Capitol, I mean that was a gut punch for all of us to watch that, it was absolutely disgusting, it was probably one of the worst things any of us have laid eyes on, and then to start hearing that well there might be a potential for that to happen in your neighborhood really got a lot of folks thinking that this is, a very trying time for everybody,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Sgt. Parizek says the Des Moines Police Department is working closely with the Iowa State Patrol.

As of January 19, 2021 there have been no threats made to the Iowa State Capitol.

The Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen will support the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces.

The 59th Presidential Inauguration is January 20, 2021.

President elect Joe Biden will be the 46th U.S. President.

