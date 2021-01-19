Advertisement

Illinois Federation of Teachers launches statewide COVID-19 tracker

(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - The Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) announced the launch of the IFT COVID Tracker.

In a news release, IFT says the new interactive website is designed to help track coronavirus-related health and safety concerns in real-time for schools and campuses across the state. This information will be utilized by unions and communities in their efforts to ensure safe learning and working conditions.

The IFT COVID Tracker helps to gather that data by crowdsourcing reports of health and safety violations and concerns identified by staff members, parents and community members.

The site includes a mapping tool that shows district-by-district information reported to the IFT to help identify issues in each area. The tracker also shows all school-related outbreaks as reported on the IDPH COVID-19 School Outbreaks dashboard. IFT says the data will help its unions draw comparisons between various areas and identify any potential “hot spots.”

“Some employers are working closely with their local unions to prioritize health and safety for employees and students, but others are ignoring the science and our members’ voices in important conversations about reopening,” said IFT President Dan Montgomery. “The IFT COVID Tracker gives our members and the community a place to report issues and concerns so we have a central source of data about school and campus safety that we can point to as we work to develop local agreements surrounding safety issues.”

Members can submit reports of cases or unsafe conditions in their workplaces on the website’s homepage by clicking “Submit a Report.” IFT says all submitted reports will be reviewed and remain anonymous. Members can also share their personal stories and concerns about safety on the website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in...
Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street & Sturdevant Street was temporarily closed.
One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport

Latest News

There was traffic reported in Milan on Tuesday due to long lines at the COVID-19 vaccine site.
Long lines reported at COVID-19 vaccine site in Milan
Police in Macomb are looking for a driver following a hit and run accident in the city. Police...
Macomb police looking for driver following hit and run
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa among top 5 states to drive in, study says
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments