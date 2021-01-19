Illinois Federation of Teachers launches statewide COVID-19 tracker

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - The Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) announced the launch of the IFT COVID Tracker.

In a news release, IFT says the new interactive website is designed to help track coronavirus-related health and safety concerns in real-time for schools and campuses across the state. This information will be utilized by unions and communities in their efforts to ensure safe learning and working conditions.

The IFT COVID Tracker helps to gather that data by crowdsourcing reports of health and safety violations and concerns identified by staff members, parents and community members.

The site includes a mapping tool that shows district-by-district information reported to the IFT to help identify issues in each area. The tracker also shows all school-related outbreaks as reported on the IDPH COVID-19 School Outbreaks dashboard. IFT says the data will help its unions draw comparisons between various areas and identify any potential “hot spots.”

“Some employers are working closely with their local unions to prioritize health and safety for employees and students, but others are ignoring the science and our members’ voices in important conversations about reopening,” said IFT President Dan Montgomery. “The IFT COVID Tracker gives our members and the community a place to report issues and concerns so we have a central source of data about school and campus safety that we can point to as we work to develop local agreements surrounding safety issues.”

Members can submit reports of cases or unsafe conditions in their workplaces on the website’s homepage by clicking “Submit a Report.” IFT says all submitted reports will be reviewed and remain anonymous. Members can also share their personal stories and concerns about safety on the website.

