Iowa among top 5 states to drive in, study says

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA (KWQC) - Iowa is the fourth best state to drive in this year, according to a WalletHub study.

The study, 2021′s Best & Worst States to Drive in, was released on Tuesday.

WalletHub says U.S. traffic congestion cost U.S. drivers $88 billion in 2019 but driving reduced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 metrics. The data set ranges from road quality, to average gas and rush-hour traffic congestion.

Driving in Iowa:

  • 11th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
  • 17th – Traffic Fatality Rate
  • 16th – Car Theft Rate
  • 21st – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
  • 21st – Avg. Gas Prices
  • 28th – Auto-Maintenance Costs
  • 7th – Road Quality
  • 15th – Car Dealerships per Capita

Illinois ranked as the 14th most driver-friendly state.

Click here to read the full report.

