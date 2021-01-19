Iowa among top 5 states to drive in, study says
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA (KWQC) - Iowa is the fourth best state to drive in this year, according to a WalletHub study.
The study, 2021′s Best & Worst States to Drive in, was released on Tuesday.
WalletHub says U.S. traffic congestion cost U.S. drivers $88 billion in 2019 but driving reduced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 metrics. The data set ranges from road quality, to average gas and rush-hour traffic congestion.
Driving in Iowa:
- 11th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
- 17th – Traffic Fatality Rate
- 16th – Car Theft Rate
- 21st – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
- 21st – Avg. Gas Prices
- 28th – Auto-Maintenance Costs
- 7th – Road Quality
- 15th – Car Dealerships per Capita
Illinois ranked as the 14th most driver-friendly state.
