Iowa among top 5 states to drive in, study says

IOWA (KWQC) - Iowa is the fourth best state to drive in this year, according to a WalletHub study.

The study, 2021′s Best & Worst States to Drive in, was released on Tuesday.

WalletHub says U.S. traffic congestion cost U.S. drivers $88 billion in 2019 but driving reduced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 metrics. The data set ranges from road quality, to average gas and rush-hour traffic congestion.

Driving in Iowa:

11th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

17th – Traffic Fatality Rate

16th – Car Theft Rate

21st – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

21st – Avg. Gas Prices

28th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

7th – Road Quality

15th – Car Dealerships per Capita

Illinois ranked as the 14th most driver-friendly state.

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.