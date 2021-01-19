Light Snow Ending This Evening

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The clipper type system that swept through the region this afternoon will make its exit this evening. That means scattered snow showers (with some areas of freezing drizzle possible) are expected to wrap up quickly, followed by gradual clearing overnight. Look for lows settling into the teens. Sunshine returns to the region Wednesday, with milder temperatures reaching the mid 30′s to lower 40′s. Conditions should remain fairly quiet through Thursday and Friday, but a front moving through the area by the end of the week will set readings back into the teens and 20′s for Friday. Our attention then turns to our next big weather maker, arriving Saturday night. This could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow, changing to all snow Sunday. Track, timing and amounts are still to be determined, so stay tuned.

TONIGHT: Snow or some areas of freezing drizzle ending this evening, then gradual clearing. Breezy and cold. Low: 12°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 36°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. High: 35°.

