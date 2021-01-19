Advertisement

Light snow this afternoon

Warmer and windier by midweek.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A second wave and main system will arrive this afternoon between 3PM-10PM. This one will produce around an inch of accumulation north of highway 30, so there is a chance the evening commute becomes slick in our northern counties. This will be watched closely, but it doesn’t appear this system warrants a First Alert Day at this time. Windy conditions will develop for both Wednesday and Thursday which will help boost highs into the mid 30s for a midweek thaw, but it will be short lived as a cold front arrives Thursday night. Although we don’t expect any rain/snow from the front temps will be much cooler by Friday and SAturday with highs in the teens and 20s.

TODAY: Flurries or light snow. High: 29º Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 14°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy. High: 36º.

