Long lines reported at COVID-19 vaccine site in Milan

There was traffic reported in Milan on Tuesday due to long lines at the COVID-19 vaccine site.
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department are advising health care workers not to come to the vaccination clinic in Milan due to heavy traffic Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office also asked drivers to avoid the area. The vaccine site is located at 4015 78th Avenue and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Janet Hill, the health department’s Chief Operating Officer, says some people in line may not be able to get COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday since there are so many ahead of them.

The health department says it only has 1,000 doses.

If you are not in line now for the vaccine, please do not come. We have 1,000 doses and more people than that already...

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

