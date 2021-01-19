Long lines reported at COVID-19 vaccine site in Milan
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department are advising health care workers not to come to the vaccination clinic in Milan due to heavy traffic Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office also asked drivers to avoid the area. The vaccine site is located at 4015 78th Avenue and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Janet Hill, the health department’s Chief Operating Officer, says some people in line may not be able to get COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday since there are so many ahead of them.
The health department says it only has 1,000 doses.
