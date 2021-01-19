Macomb police looking for driver following hit and run
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Macomb are looking for a driver following a hit and run accident in the city.
Police say over the weekend a driver hit a chain link fence in the alley of 400 South Dudley Street.
After hitting the fence, police say they left a Jaguar hood ornament and some other plastic lens pieces.
Police are hoping to find the person(s) responsible and hoping they come forward to take responsibility.
Anyone with information on a Jaguar missing a hood ornament or recently sustained damage to the front of the car is asked to call police at 309-833-4505.
