Advertisement

Morrison residents gather for MLK-Day blood drive

The MVRBC is in current need of type-O blood, AB plasma, and convalescent plasma
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORISSON, Ill. (KWQC) - “At the end of the day, people want to help people,” Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center member Tori Tebbett said.

Members of the Morisson community gathered at Emmanuel Reformed Church on MLK Jr. day to donate blood, one donor said he was inspired by family members to sign up and donate.

“My wife’s in memory care and they did it and I wanted to just keep giving as I could, my dad was a veteran, and he always gave so that set the example,” donor Dennis Boeck said.

Boeck also found donating to be the perfect thing to do for the holiday.

“I taught history, and I think it’s a great holiday to celebrate, you know we’re celebrating something that we should have probably been for a number of years,” he said.

MVRBC Public Relations Director Kirby Wynn said any donation made at any blood center is a perfect MLK holiday activity.

“We’re really grateful who step forward always in service to the community as blood donors and particularly here on Martin Luther King Jr. day as MLK day service,” Wynn said.

Events like the one in Morisson help cover the losses of cancelled or postponed drives since March.

“Especially in the midst of the pandemic when we’re not able to hold all of our mobile blood drives that we usually would especially at schools, where we have schools operating in hybrid models or not entirely in person,” Wynn said.

He also said drives in the pandemic can help treat COVID patients.

“There’s also this particular need for this particular type of plasma donation who people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and then recovered can give plasma, that plasma contains antibodies to COVID-19 and is also used hospitals and in treatment of patients who now have a new COVID-19 infection,” Wynn said.

To learn more about donating or hosting a blood drive, visit www.bloodcenter.org

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in...
Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street & Sturdevant Street was temporarily closed.
One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport

Latest News

There was traffic reported in Milan on Tuesday due to long lines at the COVID-19 vaccine site.
Long lines reported at COVID-19 vaccine site in Milan
Police in Macomb are looking for a driver following a hit and run accident in the city. Police...
Macomb police looking for driver following hit and run
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa among top 5 states to drive in, study says
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Illinois Federation of Teachers launches statewide COVID-19 tracker