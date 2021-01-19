Morrison residents gather for MLK-Day blood drive

MORISSON, Ill. (KWQC) - “At the end of the day, people want to help people,” Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center member Tori Tebbett said.

Members of the Morisson community gathered at Emmanuel Reformed Church on MLK Jr. day to donate blood, one donor said he was inspired by family members to sign up and donate.

“My wife’s in memory care and they did it and I wanted to just keep giving as I could, my dad was a veteran, and he always gave so that set the example,” donor Dennis Boeck said.

Boeck also found donating to be the perfect thing to do for the holiday.

“I taught history, and I think it’s a great holiday to celebrate, you know we’re celebrating something that we should have probably been for a number of years,” he said.

MVRBC Public Relations Director Kirby Wynn said any donation made at any blood center is a perfect MLK holiday activity.

“We’re really grateful who step forward always in service to the community as blood donors and particularly here on Martin Luther King Jr. day as MLK day service,” Wynn said.

Events like the one in Morisson help cover the losses of cancelled or postponed drives since March.

“Especially in the midst of the pandemic when we’re not able to hold all of our mobile blood drives that we usually would especially at schools, where we have schools operating in hybrid models or not entirely in person,” Wynn said.

He also said drives in the pandemic can help treat COVID patients.

“There’s also this particular need for this particular type of plasma donation who people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and then recovered can give plasma, that plasma contains antibodies to COVID-19 and is also used hospitals and in treatment of patients who now have a new COVID-19 infection,” Wynn said.

To learn more about donating or hosting a blood drive, visit www.bloodcenter.org

