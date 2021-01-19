Advertisement

One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport

West Central Park Avenue between Marquette and Sturdevant Streets were temporarily closed due to the incident.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person has died after a hit-and-run in Davenport Monday night.

Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 an adult man had been hit by a vehicle near the 1900 block of N. Washington Street and was dragged to the 2600 block of N. Fillmore Lane. It happened just before 7:10 p.m.

As of 8:30 p.m., Officers had closed W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street and Sturdevant Street to traffic.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The suspect left the scene of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Davenport Police at 563-326-6125. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit an online tip at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update you when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in...
Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother

Latest News

There was traffic reported in Milan on Tuesday due to long lines at the COVID-19 vaccine site.
Long lines reported at COVID-19 vaccine site in Milan
Police in Macomb are looking for a driver following a hit and run accident in the city. Police...
Macomb police looking for driver following hit and run
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa among top 5 states to drive in, study says
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Illinois Federation of Teachers launches statewide COVID-19 tracker