One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person has died after a hit-and-run in Davenport Monday night.

Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 an adult man had been hit by a vehicle near the 1900 block of N. Washington Street and was dragged to the 2600 block of N. Fillmore Lane. It happened just before 7:10 p.m.

As of 8:30 p.m., Officers had closed W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street and Sturdevant Street to traffic.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The suspect left the scene of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Davenport Police at 563-326-6125. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit an online tip at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update you when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.