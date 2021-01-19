Over 900 new coronavirus cases reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 954 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 306,233 cases and 4,332 since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that more than 1.42 million Iowans have been tested and 268,885 people have recovered.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 12% and the 7-day positivity rate at 8.4%.

Officials also reported 490 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Of those patients, 56 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 85 were in the intensive care unit and 36 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s "Tracking the Curve" page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

