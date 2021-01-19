Advertisement

Over 900 new coronavirus cases reported in Iowa

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 954 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 306,233 cases and 4,332 since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that more than 1.42 million Iowans have been tested and 268,885 people have recovered.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 12% and the 7-day positivity rate at 8.4%.

Officials also reported 490 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Of those patients, 56 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 85 were in the intensive care unit and 36 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street & Sturdevant Street was temporarily closed.
One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport
Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in...
Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island
Officials with the Galesburg Police Department need your help in locating 19-year-old Josie...
Galesburg police looking for woman wanted on drug violations
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone

Latest News

Winds diminishing with gradual clearing overnight. Lows in the teens!
Your First Alert Forecast
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for blowing/drifting snow until 9 PM.
Your First Alert Forecast
Bettendorf veteran reflects on friendship with Beau Biden ahead of inauguration
Bettendorf veteran reflects on friendship with Beau Biden ahead of inauguration
The fire is taking place at Cimco Recycling Plant.
Large fire in the city of Sterling
COVID Vaccine Graphic
Health officials administer over half a million COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois