Quad Cities Regerative Medicine
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Quad Cities Regenerative Medicine aims to help people live a happier, healthier life with less pain and better function through a combination of chiropractic rehab and regenerative cell therapy. Dr. Lance M Carroll, DC , Clinic Director, is the guest of the previously-recorded interview (before COVID mitigation).
Regenerative medicine is an approach to healing that focuses on getting the body to heal itself. It is a safe and effective therapy as an alternative to drugs or invasive surgeries.
Common areas of treatment include:
- Hip, shoulder, and knee pain
- Elbow, wrist, and hand pain
- Ankle or foot pain
- Intervertebral disc and spinal facet joints
- Partial muscular or tendon tears
- Peripheral neuropathy
- Plantar fasciitis
- Meniscus and cartilage tears
- and more.
