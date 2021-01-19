Advertisement

Quad Cities Regerative Medicine

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Quad Cities Regenerative Medicine aims to help people live a happier, healthier life with less pain and better function through a combination of chiropractic rehab and regenerative cell therapy. Dr. Lance M Carroll, DC , Clinic Director, is the guest of the previously-recorded interview (before COVID mitigation).

Regenerative medicine is an approach to healing that focuses on getting the body to heal itself. It is a safe and effective therapy as an alternative to drugs or invasive surgeries.

Common areas of treatment include:

  • Hip, shoulder, and knee pain
  • Elbow, wrist, and hand pain
  • Ankle or foot pain
  • Intervertebral disc and spinal facet joints
  • Partial muscular or tendon tears
  • Peripheral neuropathy
  • Plantar fasciitis
  • Meniscus and cartilage tears
  • and more.

QUAD CITIES REGENERATIVE MEDICINE / 4101 John Deere Rd Suite 2 / Moline, IL 61265 / (309)581-2999

