Quad Cities Regerative Medicine

Quad Cities Regenerative Medicine aims to help people live a happier, healthier life with less pain and better function through a combination of chiropractic rehab and regenerative cell therapy. Dr. Lance M Carroll, DC , Clinic Director, is the guest of the previously-recorded interview (before COVID mitigation).

Regenerative medicine is an approach to healing that focuses on getting the body to heal itself. It is a safe and effective therapy as an alternative to drugs or invasive surgeries.

Common areas of treatment include:

Hip, shoulder, and knee pain

Elbow, wrist, and hand pain

Ankle or foot pain

Intervertebral disc and spinal facet joints

Partial muscular or tendon tears

Peripheral neuropathy

Plantar fasciitis

Meniscus and cartilage tears

and more.

QUAD CITIES REGENERATIVE MEDICINE / 4101 John Deere Rd Suite 2 / Moline, IL 61265 / (309)581-2999

