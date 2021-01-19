Road to be reduced to one lane in Bettendorf
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A road in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane this week due to contractors working on the I-74 Bridge.
On Thursday and Friday, Mississippi Boulevard will be reduced to one lane during the day between 14th Street and Kimberly Road. The lane closures will take place from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Transportation officials say drivers should travel with caution and watch for flaggers.
