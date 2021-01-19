Advertisement

The Black & Gold Shop (for St. Paddy’s and beyond)

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 19, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Karla Anderson of The Black & Gold Shop joins PSL in a previously-aired episode from February of 2020. When it comes to folks that LOVE the Iowa Hawkeyes, their favorite destination is this retailer near NorthPark Mall in Davenport. There are a total of three Black & Gold Shops including Coralville and West Des Moines.

The mission of the shop throughout the year is helping fans display their team loyalty PLUS spread the love by finding myriad gift items for other Iowa Hawkeye fans among friends and family. Anything and everything HAWKEYE is available in the store or online. The interview shows off many of the great, popular ideas including “Iowish” items for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Black & Gold Shop / 102 E Kimberly Rd / Davenport, IA / (563) 823-0009

