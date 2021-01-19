Two Davenport libraries open for limited in-person services

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport Public Library locations are now open for limited in-person services.

The libraries located at 6000 Eastern Avenue and 3000 Fairmount Street are reinstating in-person browsing for 30 minutes per day. The browsing time allows for the use of the library’s fax machine, scanner and copier.

Public computers will be available by appointment only for 1-hour sessions per day, including printing. Appointments can be made by calling (563) 326-7832.

WiFi tables are also available for 1-hour sessions by appointment by calling (563) 326-7832.

Hold pick-up is limited to the drive-up window at Fairmount Street. At Eastern Avenue, holds can be picked up inside or by using curbside delivery. Library materials should be returned at the outside drops only at both locations.

The Fairmount Bookstore remains closed at this time. No donations are accepted at either bookstore.

Face coverings are required inside the libraries.

The Main Street branch remains closed for renovation.

