Village of Atkinson announces water main break; boil order to follow

ATKINSON, Ill. (KWQC) - Village officials in Atkinson are letting the community know of a water main break.

The village is currently without water and when it returns there will be a boil order in place.

On their Facebook page, officials say the water main break is on the boulevard.

water main break on the Blvd, water will be shut off to the town till it is fixed. will keep u updated Posted by Village of Atkinson on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

