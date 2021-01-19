Advertisement

Village of Atkinson announces water main break; boil order to follow

A water main break has shut off water in the Village of Atkinson. Officials say a boil order...
A water main break has shut off water in the Village of Atkinson. Officials say a boil order will be in effect once the water comes back on.(kwqc, village of atkinson)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATKINSON, Ill. (KWQC) - Village officials in Atkinson are letting the community know of a water main break.

The village is currently without water and when it returns there will be a boil order in place.

On their Facebook page, officials say the water main break is on the boulevard.

water main break on the Blvd, water will be shut off to the town till it is fixed. will keep u updated

Posted by Village of Atkinson on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

