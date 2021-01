DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Lee Zeglin of Zeglin’s TV & Appliance was the PSL guest in a previously-aired segment from early 2020. The topic was the latest technologies in smart appliances and smart televisions.

Illinois Location: 4405 Avenue of the Cities / Moline, IL 61265

Iowa Location: 1833 E Kimberly Rd / Davenport, IA 52807 Service Phone: 309-797-3278

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.