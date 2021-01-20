Advertisement

A Healthy (and Tasty) Way to Get Saucy

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Eating healthy doesn’t always taste good. But this new, featured line of sauces at Hy-Vee tastes good and can help home cooks create healthier meals bursting with flavor! Trystan Rivera, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, joins PSL to bring attention to “Jaymo’s” sauces which are made in Peoria, Illinois. There are regular and lower sodium versions of Jaymo’s.

Rivera makes Sloppy Joe’s (using ground beef) using some of the sauces. Watch to get the recipe using onion, green pepper, etc.

