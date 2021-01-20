Advertisement

Arsenal Bridge closed due to malfunction

(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Arsenal Bridge is closed to all traffic due to a malfuction.

According to a Facebook post by officials, the bridge is closed “due to the end lifts being unable to be placed in the ‘locked’ position.”

Drivers, pedestrians and rail traffic are asked to avoid the bridge until further notice.

Officials were not able to provide an estimated time of when the bridge will reopen.

Government Bridge Closed The Government Bridge is inoperable and is closed to all traffic -- vehicular, pedestrian, and...

Posted by Rock Island Arsenal on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

