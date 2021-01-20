BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sonya Wommack of Assisting the QC joined Paula to discuss her business model which, since this first aired a year ago, has become even more timely during the pandemic in how it can assist others (especially senior citizens) in doing things inside & outside of the home.

Assisting the QC of Iowa’s Quad Cities offers a variety of both personal and business support services; including errand running, personal concierge service, household services, pet sitting, absentee house check, personal check-ins and much more.

Assisting the QC / Open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday • Call 563-723-1207 / • https://assistingtheqc.com/

