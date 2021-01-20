DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

When Erik Maitland lost his cat (due to a tumor) last year, so many viewers offered comforting support that it inspired him to help others adopt cats from the Savanna shelter where he found Barnaby. Out of that came “Barnaby Bucks”---which was a program Erik launched last year. Watch the segment to learn more.

Penny Kreusch of Heartland Pet Welfare was also a guest during the segment talking about her special “cats only” shelter in Savanna, Illinois. If you have any questions about donating to or volunteering with Heartland Pet Welfare, questions about our cats, or would like to set an appointment to meet the cats in our shelter (cats and kittens are shown 7 days a week at your convenience by appointment) please contact them. Info is below.

Heartland Pet Welfare / 2720 Wacker Rd / Savanna, IL / 815.990.5780 (or) 815.244.6543 Email: HeartlandPetWelfare@gmail.com http://www.facebook.com/HeartlandPetWelfareInc

