Advertisement

Barnaby Bucks

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

When Erik Maitland lost his cat (due to a tumor) last year, so many viewers offered comforting support that it inspired him to help others adopt cats from the Savanna shelter where he found Barnaby. Out of that came “Barnaby Bucks”---which was a program Erik launched last year. Watch the segment to learn more.

Penny Kreusch of Heartland Pet Welfare was also a guest during the segment talking about her special “cats only” shelter in Savanna, Illinois. If you have any questions about donating to or volunteering with Heartland Pet Welfare, questions about our cats, or would like to set an appointment to meet the cats in our shelter (cats and kittens are shown 7 days a week at your convenience by appointment) please contact them. Info is below.

Heartland Pet Welfare / 2720 Wacker Rd / Savanna, IL / 815.990.5780 (or) 815.244.6543 Email:  HeartlandPetWelfare@gmail.com http://www.facebook.com/HeartlandPetWelfareInc

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street & Sturdevant Street was temporarily closed.
One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport
1 killed in car vs. semi-truck crash in Whiteside County
Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department say they are cutting off the COVID-19...
Health department cutting off vaccination line in Milan; ‘running out of vaccine’
The fire is taking place at Cimco Recycling Plant.
Crews put out fire at Sterling recycling plant one day later
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
3 killed, 1 injured in Bettendorf house fire

Latest News

Eating for Heart Health pic
Eating for Heart Health
Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 37-year-old Damario Johnson was arrested following a search...
Police: Man arrested on child endangerment, drug charges in Burlington
Jaymo's Sauce Line
A Healthy (and Tasty) Way to Get Saucy
A man has been arrested on meth and cocaine charges in Burlington according to police. On...
Burlington police arrest man on drug charges
Tegeler's Amish Furniture in Morrison, IL
Tegeler’s Amish Furniture