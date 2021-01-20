Advertisement

Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given

The building wasn’t evacuated
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The all-clear has been given after the U.S. Supreme Court received a bomb threat Wednesday.

A public information officer for the court said the building grounds were checked and the building was not evacuated.

An increased National Guard presence was seen at the court.

The situation has returned to normal at the court building, which was already closed to the public because of the pandemic.

The threat was made ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Central Park Avenue between Marquette Street & Sturdevant Street was temporarily closed.
One person dead after a hit-and-run in Davenport
1 killed in car vs. semi-truck crash in Whiteside County
Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department say they are cutting off the COVID-19...
Health department cutting off vaccination line in Milan; ‘running out of vaccine’
The fire is taking place at Cimco Recycling Plant.
Crews put out fire at Sterling recycling plant one day later
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
3 killed, 1 injured in Bettendorf house fire

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris swears in three new Democratic senators
Vice President Kamala Harris swears in three new Democratic senators
Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 37-year-old Damario Johnson was arrested following a search...
Police: Man arrested on child endangerment, drug charges in Burlington
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
A man has been arrested on meth and cocaine charges in Burlington according to police. On...
Burlington police arrest man on drug charges
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as...
Democrats gaining Senate control as new members take oath