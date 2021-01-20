Advertisement

Burlington police arrest man on drug charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on meth and cocaine charges in Burlington according to police.

On Wednesday officials announced the arrest of 42-year-old Corey Dean Lowery, of Burlington.

Following a months-long investigation, detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement were following up on information of someone trafficking large quantities of narcotics in the Burlington area.

Officials say on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the law enforcement agencies, along with the Burlington Police Department, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit executed a search warrant on a home in the 1800 block of South 13th Street.

Lowery was arrested and is being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and a drug tax stamp violation.

Officials say he is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond, pending a court appearance.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

