Chug Toddler Seating

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

CHUGS was created from a need to contain toddler-aged children at the dinner table. Once kids are beyond the high chair, it can be difficult to keep them seated in a regular chair. Out of a mom’s frustration, CHUGS was born. This strap-in, mobile seating is the perfect way to transition a child during meals at home or away.

Hailey Voorhees was the PSL guest to tell the product’s history and describe how her invention works. Hailey’s young daughter and son were also part of the segment!

CHUGS (heycheekybaby.com) / Say Hello link / Email

