COVID-19 mobile testing sites available throughout Illinois

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health are letting the public know of several mobile testing teams in various locations in the state.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

Officials say there is no cost for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one, however, insurance is not required.

The testing will be done with a simple nasal swab.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTYDATELOCATIONADDRESSHOURS
BooneJan. 20 - 21Boone County Administration1212 Logan Ave. Belvidere8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
BureauJan. 18 & 20Bureau County Health Dept.526 Bureau Valley Princeton8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
CookJan. 18 - 24
Jan. 18 - 19
Jan. 20
Jan. 22
Jan. 23
Jan. 23
Jan. 24		Cicero Fairgrounds
Vacant lot (next to Salerno’s Restaurant)
Bennett Day
Housing Choice Partners
Affordable Recovery Home Campus
Vacant lot (tent outreach)
Fort Sheridan Metra Station		34th and Laramie Cicero
Near 9301 W. 63rd St. Hodkins
955 W. Grand Ave. Chicago
5336 S. State St. Chicago
13636 S. Western Blue Island
Jackson and Pulaski Chicago
461 W. Old Elm Rd. Highwood		8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
FordJan. 23 - 25Hampshire High School1600 Big Timber Rd. Hampshire8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Jo DaviessJan. 19Village Hall310 N. West St. Elizabeth8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Kane CountyJan. 23
Jan. 24		Dundee Crown High School
Elgin Sports Complex		1500 Kings Rd. Carpentersville
709 Sports Way Elgin		8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
KankakeeJan. 18 - 21, Jan. 24Kankakee County Health2390 W. Station St. Kankakee8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
LakeJan. 18
Jan. 22		Park District Aqua Park
Highland Park Country Club		Deerfield/Rt. 41 Highland Park
Park Ave./Rt. 41 Highland Park		8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
LeeJan. 23 - 24Dixon Elks1279 Franklin Grove Dixon8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
OgleJan. 23 - 24Ogle County Health Department907 Pines Rd. Oregon8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rock IslandJan. 21 - 22Taxslayer Center1201 River Drive Moline8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WillJan. 21 - 22Child Care Resource and Referral801 N. Larkin Ave. Joliet8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

