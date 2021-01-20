COVID-19 mobile testing sites available throughout Illinois

Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health are letting the public know of several mobile testing teams in various locations in the state.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

Officials say there is no cost for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one, however, insurance is not required.

The testing will be done with a simple nasal swab.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Boone Jan. 20 - 21 Boone County Administration 1212 Logan Ave. Belvidere 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Bureau Jan. 18 & 20 Bureau County Health Dept. 526 Bureau Valley Princeton 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cook Jan. 18 - 24

Jan. 18 - 19

Jan. 20

Jan. 22

Jan. 23

Jan. 23

Jan. 24 Cicero Fairgrounds

Vacant lot (next to Salerno’s Restaurant)

Bennett Day

Housing Choice Partners

Affordable Recovery Home Campus

Vacant lot (tent outreach)

Fort Sheridan Metra Station 34th and Laramie Cicero

Near 9301 W. 63rd St. Hodkins

955 W. Grand Ave. Chicago

5336 S. State St. Chicago

13636 S. Western Blue Island

Jackson and Pulaski Chicago

461 W. Old Elm Rd. Highwood 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ford Jan. 23 - 25 Hampshire High School 1600 Big Timber Rd. Hampshire 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Jo Daviess Jan. 19 Village Hall 310 N. West St. Elizabeth 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Kane County Jan. 23

Jan. 24 Dundee Crown High School

Elgin Sports Complex 1500 Kings Rd. Carpentersville

709 Sports Way Elgin 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Kankakee Jan. 18 - 21, Jan. 24 Kankakee County Health 2390 W. Station St. Kankakee 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Lake Jan. 18

Jan. 22 Park District Aqua Park

Highland Park Country Club Deerfield/Rt. 41 Highland Park

Park Ave./Rt. 41 Highland Park 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Lee Jan. 23 - 24 Dixon Elks 1279 Franklin Grove Dixon 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ogle Jan. 23 - 24 Ogle County Health Department 907 Pines Rd. Oregon 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rock Island Jan. 21 - 22 Taxslayer Center 1201 River Drive Moline 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Will Jan. 21 - 22 Child Care Resource and Referral 801 N. Larkin Ave. Joliet 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

