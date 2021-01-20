COVID-19 mobile testing sites available throughout Illinois
Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health are letting the public know of several mobile testing teams in various locations in the state.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
Officials say there is no cost for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one, however, insurance is not required.
The testing will be done with a simple nasal swab.
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Boone
|Jan. 20 - 21
|Boone County Administration
|1212 Logan Ave. Belvidere
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Bureau
|Jan. 18 & 20
|Bureau County Health Dept.
|526 Bureau Valley Princeton
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Cook
|Jan. 18 - 24
Jan. 18 - 19
Jan. 20
Jan. 22
Jan. 23
Jan. 23
Jan. 24
|Cicero Fairgrounds
Vacant lot (next to Salerno’s Restaurant)
Bennett Day
Housing Choice Partners
Affordable Recovery Home Campus
Vacant lot (tent outreach)
Fort Sheridan Metra Station
|34th and Laramie Cicero
Near 9301 W. 63rd St. Hodkins
955 W. Grand Ave. Chicago
5336 S. State St. Chicago
13636 S. Western Blue Island
Jackson and Pulaski Chicago
461 W. Old Elm Rd. Highwood
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Ford
|Jan. 23 - 25
|Hampshire High School
|1600 Big Timber Rd. Hampshire
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Jo Daviess
|Jan. 19
|Village Hall
|310 N. West St. Elizabeth
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Kane County
|Jan. 23
Jan. 24
|Dundee Crown High School
Elgin Sports Complex
|1500 Kings Rd. Carpentersville
709 Sports Way Elgin
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Kankakee
|Jan. 18 - 21, Jan. 24
|Kankakee County Health
|2390 W. Station St. Kankakee
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Lake
|Jan. 18
Jan. 22
|Park District Aqua Park
Highland Park Country Club
|Deerfield/Rt. 41 Highland Park
Park Ave./Rt. 41 Highland Park
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Lee
|Jan. 23 - 24
|Dixon Elks
|1279 Franklin Grove Dixon
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Ogle
|Jan. 23 - 24
|Ogle County Health Department
|907 Pines Rd. Oregon
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Rock Island
|Jan. 21 - 22
|Taxslayer Center
|1201 River Drive Moline
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Will
|Jan. 21 - 22
|Child Care Resource and Referral
|801 N. Larkin Ave. Joliet
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
