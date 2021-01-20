QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The clipper type system that swept through the region this afternoon not only provided us with snow, but also produced some gusty winds, creating blowing and drifting snow across parts of Iowa and Illinois. Fortunately amounts were limited, and winds will diminish later this evening. Expect gradual clearing overnight as lows settle into the teens. Sunshine returns to the region Wednesday, with milder temperatures reaching the mid 30′s to near 40 degrees. Conditions should remain fairly quiet through Thursday and Friday, but a front moving through the area by the end of the week will set readings back into the teens and 20′s for Friday. Our attention then turns to our next big weather maker, arriving Saturday night. This could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow, changing to all snow Sunday. Track, timing and amounts are still to be determined, so stay tuned.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, then gradual clearing overnight. Breezy and cold. Low: 12°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 36°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High: 35°.

