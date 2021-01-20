Five deaths, 50+ new cases of COVID reported in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced 58 new cases of COVID-19. The county’s total of confirmed cases is now at 11,805.

Additionally, health officials announced five new deaths.

A woman in her 90′s, a man in his 70′s and two men in their 60′s, who were hospitalized

A woman in her 80′s who was living in a longer-term care facility

The county’s death toll is now at 289.

“We send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of these residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

There are currently 32 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 2 men in their 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 10 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 5 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 3 boys in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 3 women in their 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 6 women in their 30s

· 6 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 1 girl in her teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.