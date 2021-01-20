Advertisement

Georgia Fire Captain Andrea Hall leads inaugural Pledge of Allegiance in sign language

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath to become the nation’s first female Black and South Asian Vice President, Fire Captain Andrea Hall of Fulton County Georgia took center stage at the inauguration ceremony.

Hall is the first African American woman to serve as a fire captain in her department. Today, she led the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance at the historic presidential inauguration.

Hall, who also serves as president of her local union chapter, says the inaugural committee reached out to her directly.

“This is not something I ever could have anticipated in my wildest dreams,” she said during an interview following the event.

Hall delivered the Pledge out loud and in American Sign Language.

“After it was over, I had an emotional release thinking about how far I came in my career to end up here,” she added.

Hall says she has many friends and family members who are hearing impaired. Connecting with President Biden’s’ message of unity and inclusion, she says she decided to sign it as well.

Although she admits, she kept that part of the plan to herself.

“I thought it was appropriate, and it was an opportunity for me to utilize a skill that I always use, to include them in the process,” she said. “I thought it was in line with the president’s mission.”

Hall says she’ll never forget her experience today and is thankful and proud to have been asked to participate.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 a man now identified as 60-year-old Eric L. Johnson, of...
Police identify man following fatal hit and run in Davenport
1 killed in car vs. semi-truck crash in Whiteside County
Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department say they are cutting off the COVID-19...
Health department cutting off vaccination line in Milan; ‘running out of vaccine’
Lights
Rock Island 3-year-old dies after falling from window; Coroner calls it ‘a terrible, horrific tragedy’
The fire is taking place at Cimco Recycling Plant.
Crews put out fire at Sterling recycling plant one day later

Latest News

The closures are expected to start Friday, Jan. 22nd.
Daily closures expected on off-ramp to River Drive in Moline
Pidde, 44, and Murphy, 44, were arrested Tuesday and face multiple drug charges.
Two arrested on charges of distributing methamphetamine in Clinton
Knox County Health Department
1,200 Knox County residents 65 and older to get COVID-19 vaccines Thursday
Wanted in Muscatine County for Parole Violation and Sex Offender Registration Violation.
Muscatine Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to locate registered sex offender
IDPH outlined the vaccine phases in Iowa so far.
Scott County posts timetable for Covid vaccination