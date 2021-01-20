Advertisement

Henderson County deputies arrest man on domestic battery charges

A Stronghurst man has been arrested in Henderson County on domestic battery charges.
A Stronghurst man has been arrested in Henderson County on domestic battery charges. Officials say 28-year-old Jessie J. Bowman was arrested for domestic battery and resisting arrest of a peace officer.(henderson county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Stronghurst man has been arrested in Henderson County on domestic battery charges.

Officials say 28-year-old Jessie J. Bowman was arrested for domestic battery and resisting arrest of a peace officer.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Monday, just before 8:30 p.m.

This arrest stems from a family disturbance which led into domestic violence according to officials.

Officials say while they tried to arrest Bowman, he resisted.

He was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he was processed.

Bowman’s charges are a no bond charge and will have to be seen in front of a judge to set bail.

