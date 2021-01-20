Illinois announces new state totals, Region 6 on target to move to Phase 4

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Illinois on Wednesday.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,822 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 1,081,354 cases.

Additionally, health officials announced 107 new deaths, bringing the state total to 18,398 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, officials say laboratories have reported 86,121 specimens for a total of 14,984,649.

As of Tuesday night, 3,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 722 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 13 through Tuesday is 5.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 13 through Tuesday is 6.8%.

As of Tuesday night, 864,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,388,200.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is currently reporting a total of 537,740 vaccines administered, including 86,180 for long-term care facilities.

On Tuesday, a total of 29,008 doses were administered. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,869 doses.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 6 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Thursday, and Region 7 is on target to move into Tier 1.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.