Illinois conservation police seek public input through online survey

(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is seeking public input through an online survey.

In a news release, officials said the survey seeks input on outdoor recreation activities and the work of Illinois Conservation Police Officers (CPOs).

“We want and need to hear from the public on how we can better dedicate our efforts to protect the people and the natural resources of Illinois,” said IDNR Office of Law Enforcement Director Timothy Tyler. “I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to take the online survey and give us their views on our work and how we can best meet our mission in the months and years ahead.”

Officials say the online survey provides an opportunity for the public to provide guidance on CPO enforcement efforts and priorities, interactions with CPOs, safety education efforts and community relations.

The free survey will be available on the IDNR website at the link below through Feb. 15, 2021.

